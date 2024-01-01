SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
The SP 800-82 is a guide published by NIST that provides recommendations for securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats. It covers topics such as risk management, security controls, and incident response. This guide is intended for ICS owners and operators, as well as security professionals who work with ICS. The guide provides a comprehensive framework for securing ICS, including guidance on: * Risk management and risk assessment * Security controls and countermeasures * Incident response and incident handling * Security testing and validation The SP 800-82 is an essential resource for anyone responsible for securing ICS.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.