SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

The SP 800-82 is a guide published by NIST that provides recommendations for securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats. It covers topics such as risk management, security controls, and incident response. This guide is intended for ICS owners and operators, as well as security professionals who work with ICS. The guide provides a comprehensive framework for securing ICS, including guidance on: * Risk management and risk assessment * Security controls and countermeasures * Incident response and incident handling * Security testing and validation The SP 800-82 is an essential resource for anyone responsible for securing ICS.