ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that helps you discover, prioritize, and remediate risks in the cloud. It allows you to build an asset inventory of your AWS accounts, discover attack paths, prioritize findings with graphical context, and remediate issues with step-by-step instructions. You can customize security and compliance controls to meet standards like PCI DSS, CIS, SOC 2, and more.