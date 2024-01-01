Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that helps you discover, prioritize, and remediate risks in the cloud. It allows you to build an asset inventory of your AWS accounts, discover attack paths, prioritize findings with graphical context, and remediate issues with step-by-step instructions. You can customize security and compliance controls to meet standards like PCI DSS, CIS, SOC 2, and more.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
CLI tool for deleting AWS resources in bulk with inspecting functionality.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3