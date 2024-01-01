CloudMapper Logo

CloudMapper helps you analyze your Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. It now contains much more functionality, including auditing for security issues. Commands: * audit: Check for potential misconfigurations. * collect: Collect metadata about an account. * find_admins: Look at IAM policies to identify admin users and roles, or principals with specific privileges. * find_unused: Look for unused resources in the account. Finds unused Security Groups, Elastic IPs, network interfaces, volumes and elastic load balancers. * prepare/webserver: See Network Visualizations * public: Find public hosts and port ranges. * sg_ips: Get geoip info on CIDRs trusted in Security Groups. * stats: Show counts of resources for accounts. * weboftrust: Show Web Of Trust.

