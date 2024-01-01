CloudMapper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloudMapper helps you analyze your Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. It now contains much more functionality, including auditing for security issues. Commands: * audit: Check for potential misconfigurations. * collect: Collect metadata about an account. * find_admins: Look at IAM policies to identify admin users and roles, or principals with specific privileges. * find_unused: Look for unused resources in the account. Finds unused Security Groups, Elastic IPs, network interfaces, volumes and elastic load balancers. * prepare/webserver: See Network Visualizations * public: Find public hosts and port ranges. * sg_ips: Get geoip info on CIDRs trusted in Security Groups. * stats: Show counts of resources for accounts. * weboftrust: Show Web Of Trust.