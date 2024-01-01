Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
CloudMapper helps you analyze your Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. It now contains much more functionality, including auditing for security issues. Commands: * audit: Check for potential misconfigurations. * collect: Collect metadata about an account. * find_admins: Look at IAM policies to identify admin users and roles, or principals with specific privileges. * find_unused: Look for unused resources in the account. Finds unused Security Groups, Elastic IPs, network interfaces, volumes and elastic load balancers. * prepare/webserver: See Network Visualizations * public: Find public hosts and port ranges. * sg_ips: Get geoip info on CIDRs trusted in Security Groups. * stats: Show counts of resources for accounts. * weboftrust: Show Web Of Trust.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.
A setuid implementation of a subset of user namespaces, providing a way to run unprivileged containers without requiring root privileges.