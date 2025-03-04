ALTR Data Access Control and Security Logo

Commercial
Updated 07 August 2025
Data Protection
Data Protection
Cloud Security
Database Security
Encryption
Tokenization
Monitoring
Security Automation
Compliance
Access Control
ALTR Data Access Control and Security is a cloud-native data security platform that provides comprehensive protection for sensitive data across databases and data warehouses, with particular integration for Snowflake environments. The platform offers several key capabilities: 1. Database Activity Monitoring - Tracks and audits data access patterns, detects abnormal queries, and provides alerting capabilities to help security teams investigate suspicious activities. 2. Dynamic Data Masking - Protects sensitive information by classifying and masking data before it enters cloud data warehouses, with seamless integration into existing data catalogs or ETL/ELT pipelines. 3. Sensitive Data Protection - Secures highly sensitive data types such as PHI, PCI, and PII from privileged access through advanced protection mechanisms and automated access policies. 4. Data Classification - Identifies and categorizes sensitive data with detailed classification reports delivered quickly. 5. Tokenization - Provides vaulted tokenization solutions to protect sensitive data during transitions from on-premises to cloud environments. 6. Format Preserving Encryption - Encrypts and decrypts sensitive data while maintaining the original format, with operations running inside Snowflake to avoid external data storage. The platform integrates with existing data tools including ETL systems and data catalogs, allowing organizations to implement security policies without disrupting existing workflows. It provides visibility into data access patterns and enables non-technical users to implement and manage data access policies.

