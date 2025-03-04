ALTR Data Access Control and Security is a cloud-native data security platform that provides comprehensive protection for sensitive data across databases and data warehouses, with particular integration for Snowflake environments. The platform offers several key capabilities: 1. Database Activity Monitoring - Tracks and audits data access patterns, detects abnormal queries, and provides alerting capabilities to help security teams investigate suspicious activities. 2. Dynamic Data Masking - Protects sensitive information by classifying and masking data before it enters cloud data warehouses, with seamless integration into existing data catalogs or ETL/ELT pipelines. 3. Sensitive Data Protection - Secures highly sensitive data types such as PHI, PCI, and PII from privileged access through advanced protection mechanisms and automated access policies. 4. Data Classification - Identifies and categorizes sensitive data with detailed classification reports delivered quickly. 5. Tokenization - Provides vaulted tokenization solutions to protect sensitive data during transitions from on-premises to cloud environments. 6. Format Preserving Encryption - Encrypts and decrypts sensitive data while maintaining the original format, with operations running inside Snowflake to avoid external data storage. The platform integrates with existing data tools including ETL systems and data catalogs, allowing organizations to implement security policies without disrupting existing workflows. It provides visibility into data access patterns and enables non-technical users to implement and manage data access policies.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Kiteworks is a unified platform that secures, tracks, and controls sensitive content communications across email, file sharing, managed file transfer, and web forms to ensure regulatory compliance and data protection.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Discover and protect sensitive data at scale with automated data discovery and security assessment.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
A utility tool for decrypting data from weak public keys and attempting to recover the corresponding private key, primarily for educational purposes.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.