NordLayer ZTNA

NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access controls based on identity verification and policy compliance rather than network location. The platform implements a trust broker model that verifies user identity, device context, and policy compliance before granting access to applications and resources. It operates on the principle of least privilege access, ensuring users only receive the minimum permissions necessary for their role. Key features include: - Single Sign-On (SSO) integration for centralized authentication - Multi-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric authentication options - Virtual Private Gateways for secure network connections - Network segmentation capabilities to isolate resources - Cloud LAN functionality for distributed teams - Jailbroken device detection for mobile security - Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for traffic analysis The solution provides secure remote access as an alternative to traditional VPNs, allowing organizations to control third-party vendor access and protect internal applications from public internet exposure. It includes compliance and auditing features with comprehensive logging capabilities. NordLayer ZTNA integrates with Security Service Edge (SSE) frameworks, combining Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and ZTNA capabilities in a unified platform. The system supports various use cases including SaaS application protection, development environment security, and regulatory compliance requirements.