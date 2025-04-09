NordLayer ZTNA Logo

NordLayer ZTNA

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Zero Trust
Zero Trust
Network Security
Iam
Authentication
Network Segmentation
Remote Access
Cloud Security
Compliance
Sso
Vpn
Visit Website

NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access controls based on identity verification and policy compliance rather than network location. The platform implements a trust broker model that verifies user identity, device context, and policy compliance before granting access to applications and resources. It operates on the principle of least privilege access, ensuring users only receive the minimum permissions necessary for their role. Key features include: - Single Sign-On (SSO) integration for centralized authentication - Multi-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric authentication options - Virtual Private Gateways for secure network connections - Network segmentation capabilities to isolate resources - Cloud LAN functionality for distributed teams - Jailbroken device detection for mobile security - Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for traffic analysis The solution provides secure remote access as an alternative to traditional VPNs, allowing organizations to control third-party vendor access and protect internal applications from public internet exposure. It includes compliance and auditing features with comprehensive logging capabilities. NordLayer ZTNA integrates with Security Service Edge (SSE) frameworks, combining Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and ZTNA capabilities in a unified platform. The system supports various use cases including SaaS application protection, development environment security, and regulatory compliance requirements.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Zero Trust

Network Security

Iam

Authentication

Network Segmentation

Remote Access

Cloud Security

Compliance

Sso

Vpn

SIMILAR TOOLS

SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge Logo
SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge

SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge solution that provides Zero Trust Network Access and secure web gateway capabilities for remote and hybrid workforces.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Venn Logo
Venn

Venn creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices using Blue Border™ technology to visually separate and encrypt work applications and data from personal use.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Cato SASE Cloud Logo
Cato SASE Cloud

Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Appgate SDP Logo
Appgate SDP

Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE Logo
Palo Alto Networks - Prisma SASE

Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Check Point Harmony SASE Logo
Check Point Harmony SASE

Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Akamai Enterprise Application Access Logo
Akamai Enterprise Application Access

Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a ZTNA solution that provides secure, identity-based access to private applications without exposing the network.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Netskope One Private Access Logo
Netskope One Private Access

Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that replaces VPNs with secure, context-aware access to private applications and resources.

Commercial
Zero Trust
Zscaler Internet Access Logo
Zscaler Internet Access

Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.

Commercial
Zero Trust

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy