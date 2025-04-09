NordLayer ZTNA is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access controls based on identity verification and policy compliance rather than network location. The platform implements a trust broker model that verifies user identity, device context, and policy compliance before granting access to applications and resources. It operates on the principle of least privilege access, ensuring users only receive the minimum permissions necessary for their role. Key features include: - Single Sign-On (SSO) integration for centralized authentication - Multi-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric authentication options - Virtual Private Gateways for secure network connections - Network segmentation capabilities to isolate resources - Cloud LAN functionality for distributed teams - Jailbroken device detection for mobile security - Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) for traffic analysis The solution provides secure remote access as an alternative to traditional VPNs, allowing organizations to control third-party vendor access and protect internal applications from public internet exposure. It includes compliance and auditing features with comprehensive logging capabilities. NordLayer ZTNA integrates with Security Service Edge (SSE) frameworks, combining Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and ZTNA capabilities in a unified platform. The system supports various use cases including SaaS application protection, development environment security, and regulatory compliance requirements.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge is a cloud-native Security Service Edge solution that provides Zero Trust Network Access and secure web gateway capabilities for remote and hybrid workforces.
Venn creates secure enclaves on unmanaged BYOD devices using Blue Border™ technology to visually separate and encrypt work applications and data from personal use.
Cato SASE Cloud is a cloud-native platform that converges SD-WAN networking and comprehensive security services into a unified global service for enterprise connectivity and protection.
Appgate SDP is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure, context-aware access to resources across hybrid environments while eliminating traditional VPN limitations.
Prisma SASE is a cloud-delivered service integrating network security, SD-WAN, and user experience management for comprehensive protection and optimization of hybrid work environments.
Check Point Harmony SASE is a cloud-based SASE platform that combines network security, zero trust access, and SD-WAN capabilities for enterprise environments.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a ZTNA solution that provides secure, identity-based access to private applications without exposing the network.
Netskope One Private Access is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that replaces VPNs with secure, context-aware access to private applications and resources.
Zscaler Internet Access is a cloud-based zero trust security platform that secures internet traffic by providing threat protection, data loss prevention, and secure web gateway capabilities without traditional VPN infrastructure.
PINNED
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.