Kolide by 1Password Announcing 1Password Extended Access Management

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
A set of utility programs that monitor and control the SMART system built into modern hard drives, providing proactive measures to prevent data loss.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.