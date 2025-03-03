XRATOR is an attack surface management platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities across their internal and external attack surfaces. The platform continuously monitors an organization's security posture, identifying vulnerabilities and assessing their associated business risks. It prioritizes these vulnerabilities based on their potential impact, allowing security teams to focus on the most critical issues first. XRATOR integrates with existing infrastructure and helps align cybersecurity efforts with strategic objectives and compliance requirements. The platform is designed to help IT security teams that are overwhelmed with managing expansive attack surfaces and numerous vulnerabilities by providing a structured approach to vulnerability management. The solution has received recognition from Singapore's Cyber Security Agency through their Cyber Essentials certification, indicating that XRATOR implements good cybersecurity practices to protect operations and customers against cyber attacks.
