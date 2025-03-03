XRATOR Logo

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
attack-surface
vulnerability-management
risk-management
security-posture
vulnerability-assessment
compliance
security-monitoring
threat-prevention
security-analysis
security-operations
XRATOR is an attack surface management platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and manage vulnerabilities across their internal and external attack surfaces. The platform continuously monitors an organization's security posture, identifying vulnerabilities and assessing their associated business risks. It prioritizes these vulnerabilities based on their potential impact, allowing security teams to focus on the most critical issues first. XRATOR integrates with existing infrastructure and helps align cybersecurity efforts with strategic objectives and compliance requirements. The platform is designed to help IT security teams that are overwhelmed with managing expansive attack surfaces and numerous vulnerabilities by providing a structured approach to vulnerability management. The solution has received recognition from Singapore's Cyber Security Agency through their Cyber Essentials certification, indicating that XRATOR implements good cybersecurity practices to protect operations and customers against cyber attacks.

FEATURES

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security