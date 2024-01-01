Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

Kubespot is a light wrapper around AWS EKS, providing a customized setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance. It includes locked down security groups, private subnets, and other compliance-related requirements. It also includes locked down RDS and Elasticache if needed, a single Load Balancer for reduced costs, KEDA for scaling on event metrics, and Karpenter for autoscaling. Instance are lockdown with encryption, and a regular node cycle rate is set. It is distributed as an open source terraform module, allowing you to run it within your own AWS account without lock-in.