Kubespot (AWS) AWS EKS Setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, HIPAA

Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
Kubespot is a light wrapper around AWS EKS, providing a customized setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance. It includes locked down security groups, private subnets, and other compliance-related requirements. It also includes locked down RDS and Elasticache if needed, a single Load Balancer for reduced costs, KEDA for scaling on event metrics, and Karpenter for autoscaling. Instance are lockdown with encryption, and a regular node cycle rate is set. It is distributed as an open source terraform module, allowing you to run it within your own AWS account without lock-in.
Cloud Security Suite (cs-suite) - Version 3.0 Usage for cloud security audits on AWS, GCP, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2).
A small project for continuous auditing of internet-facing AWS services