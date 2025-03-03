Seemplicity is a Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform designed to streamline and accelerate the vulnerability remediation process across organizations. The platform connects security findings from multiple sources into a unified workflow, making vulnerability data accessible to the teams responsible for fixing issues. It addresses common remediation challenges including fragmented findings, disconnected processes, and disengaged fixing teams. Key capabilities include: 1. Unified vulnerability management that consolidates findings from various security tools into a single interface 2. Automated routing of vulnerabilities to appropriate teams for remediation 3. Cloud security risk management features to address cloud-specific security issues 4. A RemOps AI Engine that helps prioritize and manage the remediation workflow 5. Integration capabilities with existing security and development tools 6. Compliance support with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications Seemplicity focuses on bridging the gap between security teams that identify vulnerabilities and the development, cloud, and operations teams responsible for fixing them. The platform aims to reduce manual processes, improve team collaboration, and accelerate the overall remediation timeline to reduce organizational risk.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.
NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases.
An Open Source supply chain security and auditing tool that tracks projects and dependencies, monitoring for vulnerabilities and issues.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.