Seemplicity is a Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform designed to streamline and accelerate the vulnerability remediation process across organizations. The platform connects security findings from multiple sources into a unified workflow, making vulnerability data accessible to the teams responsible for fixing issues. It addresses common remediation challenges including fragmented findings, disconnected processes, and disengaged fixing teams. Key capabilities include: 1. Unified vulnerability management that consolidates findings from various security tools into a single interface 2. Automated routing of vulnerabilities to appropriate teams for remediation 3. Cloud security risk management features to address cloud-specific security issues 4. A RemOps AI Engine that helps prioritize and manage the remediation workflow 5. Integration capabilities with existing security and development tools 6. Compliance support with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications Seemplicity focuses on bridging the gap between security teams that identify vulnerabilities and the development, cloud, and operations teams responsible for fixing them. The platform aims to reduce manual processes, improve team collaboration, and accelerate the overall remediation timeline to reduce organizational risk.