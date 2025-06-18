Logpoint SIEM is a security information and event management solution that centralizes log and event data collection from various sources across an organization's infrastructure. The platform normalizes collected data into a common taxonomy, making it easier for security analysts to work with logs from different systems without needing to know the exact format of each device's logs. The solution maps alerts to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide context for security incidents and user activity. It includes data enrichment capabilities that add contextual information such as threat intelligence, geographical data, and LDAP information to logs. Logpoint SIEM offers compliance support for regulatory frameworks including GDPR, NIS2, and GPG13 through pre-configured dashboards for access management, incident management, and perimeter security monitoring. The platform includes forensic analysis capabilities to help determine the root cause of security breaches. The solution features AgentX, a native endpoint sensor that provides visibility into user actions and processes running on endpoints to enhance threat detection capabilities. Logpoint SIEM can be integrated with other security tools within the Logpoint ecosystem, including automation, case management, and behavior analytics components. Logpoint SIEM supports various deployment options and is designed to help organizations improve their security visibility, threat detection, and compliance reporting capabilities.
ALTERNATIVES
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
A cloud-native SIEM platform that provides security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response to help security teams defend against cyber threats.
Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.
