CMMC Resources

CMMC Resources is a compliance management platform designed specifically for small and mid-sized defense contractors who need to achieve and maintain CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 1 compliance. The platform simplifies the 15 requirements and 59 objectives of CMMC Level 1 into 25 structured tasks with plain English explanations of each control requirement. It offers several key features: - Policy Wizard that helps users generate compliance policies without starting from scratch - Evidence management system for uploading and organizing compliance documentation - Progress tracking dashboard to visualize compliance status - Templates for creating required documentation - SPRS (Supplier Performance Risk System) affirmation guidance - Automated compliance reminders to maintain ongoing compliance - Digital visitor logging functionality The platform is structured as a step-by-step system that guides users through the compliance process without requiring specialized cybersecurity or compliance expertise. It's designed to be accessible to business owners and office managers without technical backgrounds, making it suitable for organizations without dedicated IT or compliance teams. CMMC Resources operates on a subscription model with a free tier that provides access to one CMMC requirement, and a paid tier ($149/month) that unlocks full platform access.