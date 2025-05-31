CMMC Resources Logo

CMMC Resources

0
Commercial
GRC
Compliance
Security Framework
Policy
Governance
Security Standards
Security Assessment
Risk Management
Security Audit
Documentation
Security Compliance Training
Visit Website

CMMC Resources is a compliance management platform designed specifically for small and mid-sized defense contractors who need to achieve and maintain CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 1 compliance. The platform simplifies the 15 requirements and 59 objectives of CMMC Level 1 into 25 structured tasks with plain English explanations of each control requirement. It offers several key features: - Policy Wizard that helps users generate compliance policies without starting from scratch - Evidence management system for uploading and organizing compliance documentation - Progress tracking dashboard to visualize compliance status - Templates for creating required documentation - SPRS (Supplier Performance Risk System) affirmation guidance - Automated compliance reminders to maintain ongoing compliance - Digital visitor logging functionality The platform is structured as a step-by-step system that guides users through the compliance process without requiring specialized cybersecurity or compliance expertise. It's designed to be accessible to business owners and office managers without technical backgrounds, making it suitable for organizations without dedicated IT or compliance teams. CMMC Resources operates on a subscription model with a free tier that provides access to one CMMC requirement, and a paid tier ($149/month) that unlocks full platform access.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Eramba Logo
Eramba

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

Free
GRC
AWS Artifact Logo
AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

Free
GRC
Lockdown Enterprise Logo
Lockdown Enterprise

Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.

Free
GRC
Radiflow CIARA Logo
Radiflow CIARA

A data-driven OT risk management platform that uses digital twin technology and breach simulations to assess cybersecurity risks, optimize mitigation strategies, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Commercial
GRC
Uno.ai Logo
Uno.ai

Uno.ai is an AI-powered GRC platform that automates various governance, risk, and compliance processes to enhance efficiency and risk management.

Commercial
GRC
Verity Logo
Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

Commercial
GRC
A-Lign Logo
A-Lign

A-LIGN provides cybersecurity compliance audits and certifications, offering a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and FedRAMP, along with a technology platform for audit management.

Commercial
GRC
Censinet Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Software Platform Logo
Censinet Third-Party Vendor Risk Management Software Platform

A cloud-based risk management platform that enables healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and share cybersecurity and third-party risk data across a collaborative network of providers and vendors.

Commercial
GRC

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds Logo

CTIChef.com Detection Feeds

A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.

Threat Management
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security