KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training Commercial Updated 07 August 2025

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a comprehensive human risk management platform designed to address the human element of cybersecurity through education and behavioral change. The platform offers several integrated components: 1. Security Awareness Training - Provides AI-powered training modules to educate employees about various cybersecurity threats and best practices. 2. Simulated Phishing - Allows organizations to test employee susceptibility to phishing attacks through customizable simulated campaigns. 3. PhishER Plus - A security orchestration tool that helps identify and mitigate phishing threats before they reach user inboxes. 4. SecurityCoach - Delivers real-time coaching when risky user behaviors are detected, providing immediate feedback to improve security practices. 5. Compliance Plus - Offers compliance-focused training content that can be customized to meet regulatory requirements. 6. AI Defense Agents - AI-powered tools that enhance human risk management strategies. The platform includes a large library of continuously updated security awareness content covering topics such as social engineering, phishing, ransomware, and multi-factor authentication. It also provides integration capabilities with existing security infrastructure and reporting tools to measure effectiveness and track progress. KnowBe4 offers free assessment tools including Phishing Security Tests, Ransomware Simulator, and Phish Alert Button to help organizations evaluate their current security posture.