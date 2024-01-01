Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
CloudTracker helps you find over-privileged IAM users and roles by comparing CloudTrail logs with current IAM policies. Setup involves creating a virtual environment, installing CloudTracker, downloading IAM data using AWS CLI, and configuring CloudTracker with a config file.
CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
AWS IAM Security Assessment tool for identifying violations of least privilege and generating risk-prioritized reports.