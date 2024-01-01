CloudTracker Logo

CloudTracker

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

CloudTracker helps you find over-privileged IAM users and roles by comparing CloudTrail logs with current IAM policies. Setup involves creating a virtual environment, installing CloudTracker, downloading IAM data using AWS CLI, and configuring CloudTracker with a config file.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamcloud-securitycompliance

ALTERNATIVES