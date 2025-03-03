Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) Logo

Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS)

0
Commercial
Application Security
application-security
vulnerability-scanning
web-app-security
api-security
cloud
dast
vulnerability-management
compliance
web-security
security-scanning
Visit Website

Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) is a cloud-based Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that automates the discovery, inventory, and security testing of web applications and APIs. The platform performs comprehensive scanning across various environments including on-premises, multi-cloud, API gateways, containers, and microservices architectures. It conducts end-to-end crawling and testing to identify runtime vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses. Key capabilities include: - Detection of OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Identification of sensitive data exposures for compliance with regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA - Deep learning-based web malware detection - API conformance verification against OpenAPI (OAS v3) specifications - Risk prioritization based on business impact, exploitability, and asset criticality - AI-assisted scanning to optimize scan performance for large applications - Integration with development workflows and ITSM systems - Consolidation of third-party penetration testing data from tools like Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP The solution enables organizations to implement continuous scanning and vulnerability management to reduce their web application and API attack surface.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Data Theorem API Secure Logo
Data Theorem API Secure

An application security platform that combines API discovery, multiple security testing methodologies, and continuous monitoring to protect modern applications throughout their development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Checkmarx SCA Logo
Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
XSSwagger Logo
XSSwagger

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks

Free
Application Security
Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Free
Application Security
Anti-Trojan-Source Logo
Anti-Trojan-Source

Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.

Free
Application Security
FlowDroid Logo
FlowDroid

FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.

Free
Application Security
Argus-SAF Logo
Argus-SAF

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security