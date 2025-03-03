Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) is a cloud-based Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that automates the discovery, inventory, and security testing of web applications and APIs. The platform performs comprehensive scanning across various environments including on-premises, multi-cloud, API gateways, containers, and microservices architectures. It conducts end-to-end crawling and testing to identify runtime vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses. Key capabilities include: - Detection of OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Identification of sensitive data exposures for compliance with regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA - Deep learning-based web malware detection - API conformance verification against OpenAPI (OAS v3) specifications - Risk prioritization based on business impact, exploitability, and asset criticality - AI-assisted scanning to optimize scan performance for large applications - Integration with development workflows and ITSM systems - Consolidation of third-party penetration testing data from tools like Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP The solution enables organizations to implement continuous scanning and vulnerability management to reduce their web application and API attack surface.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.
An application security platform that combines API discovery, multiple security testing methodologies, and continuous monitoring to protect modern applications throughout their development lifecycle.
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
A simple Swagger-ui scanner that detects old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks
Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
