Qualys Web Application Scanning (WAS) is a cloud-based Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution that automates the discovery, inventory, and security testing of web applications and APIs. The platform performs comprehensive scanning across various environments including on-premises, multi-cloud, API gateways, containers, and microservices architectures. It conducts end-to-end crawling and testing to identify runtime vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses. Key capabilities include: - Detection of OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 vulnerabilities - Identification of sensitive data exposures for compliance with regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA - Deep learning-based web malware detection - API conformance verification against OpenAPI (OAS v3) specifications - Risk prioritization based on business impact, exploitability, and asset criticality - AI-assisted scanning to optimize scan performance for large applications - Integration with development workflows and ITSM systems - Consolidation of third-party penetration testing data from tools like Burp Suite and OWASP ZAP The solution enables organizations to implement continuous scanning and vulnerability management to reduce their web application and API attack surface.