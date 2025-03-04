MX Layer 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

MX Layer is a cloud-based email security platform that provides comprehensive protection against various email-based threats. The platform offers multiple security services including: 1. Inbound Email Filtering - Filters incoming emails to block spam, viruses, phishing attempts, and other malicious content before they reach users' inboxes. 2. Outbound Email Filtering - Monitors and filters outgoing emails to prevent data leaks and maintain company reputation. 3. Email Archiving - Stores emails securely for compliance, retrieval, and management purposes. 4. Email Compliance - Helps organizations meet regulatory requirements through automated data capture, archiving, and discovery capabilities. 5. Data Leak Prevention (DLP) - Prevents sensitive information from being transmitted via email through content analysis and policy enforcement. MX Layer operates on a cloud infrastructure that requires no additional hardware or software installation. It's designed to be compatible with any email server and can be deployed across organizations of various sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning technologies alongside multiple scanning engines to detect and prevent email-based threats including zero-day attacks, ransomware, phishing, and malware. The service also includes URL and attachment protection features to secure against malicious links and files. As a cloud solution, it offers email continuity capabilities to ensure uninterrupted email service.