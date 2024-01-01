SecTemplates 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

SecTemplates is a repository of free templates and resources for information security professionals and startup engineering teams to establish and improve their security programs. The platform provides: 1. Preparation checklists 2. Runbooks 3. Program and process templates 4. Security metrics guidelines 5. Document templates The site covers various security domains, including: - Bug Bounty Program setup - External Penetration Testing processes - Incident Response program establishment - Vulnerability Management program implementation - Security Exceptions program creation Content is freely available for personal and commercial use, with specific licensing restrictions on product development and resale.