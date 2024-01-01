LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting Logo

LUNAR Lockdown UNix Auditing and Reporting

This tool generates a scored audit report of a Unix host's security based on CIS and other frameworks, designed to run on all versions of UNIX using shell script functions only, with the ability to perform a lockdown and backout changes.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditshell-script

