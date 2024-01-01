On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is a suite of products that enables an integrated approach to build operational resilience and mitigate risks across an enterprise. It comprises of Integrated Risk Management, Business Continuity Management, Privacy Management, and Third-party Risk Management products that are integrated on the ServiceNow Platform. This integration allows sharing of data and automation of workflows across different functional groups to create a unified GRC program enterprise-wide. Key features include: - Single data model to eliminate information silos and get an integrated view of risk and compliance - AI-powered actionable insights to make smarter decisions and improve processes - No-code workflow automation to speed up cross-functional response to risks and compliance violations
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.