ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is a suite of products that enables an integrated approach to build operational resilience and mitigate risks across an enterprise. It comprises of Integrated Risk Management, Business Continuity Management, Privacy Management, and Third-party Risk Management products that are integrated on the ServiceNow Platform. This integration allows sharing of data and automation of workflows across different functional groups to create a unified GRC program enterprise-wide. Key features include: - Single data model to eliminate information silos and get an integrated view of risk and compliance - AI-powered actionable insights to make smarter decisions and improve processes - No-code workflow automation to speed up cross-functional response to risks and compliance violations