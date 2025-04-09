Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments to evaluate and monitor the security posture of vendors and third parties. The platform offers several key capabilities: 1. Risk DNA - A contextual risk rating system that adapts to each unique third-party relationship, helping organizations prioritize security efforts based on business impact. 2. External Attack Surface Management - Continuous monitoring of vendors' digital footprints to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and potential security gaps. 3. Automated Questionnaires - Tools to streamline security assessments with templates, auto-fill capabilities, and validation features. 4. Supply Chain Visibility - Detection and mapping of third to nth-party connections to uncover hidden risks across the extended supply chain. 5. Remediation Management - Creation of prioritized action plans for vendors to address security gaps, with tracking capabilities to monitor progress. 6. Continuous Monitoring - Real-time alerts about changes in vendors' security postures, vulnerabilities, or breaches. 7. Compliance Checks - Verification of vendor compliance with various regulations and frameworks. 8. Reporting and Dashboards - Visualization tools to present third-party risk data to stakeholders. The platform is designed to help organizations manage third-party cyber risks throughout the vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to ongoing monitoring, while reducing the likelihood of supply chain breaches.
