Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Attack Surface Management
Third Party Security
Vendor Risk Management
Security Assessment
Compliance
Security Monitoring
Supply Chain
Risk Management
Security Questionnaires
Vulnerability Management
Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines automated security questionnaires with external attack surface assessments to evaluate and monitor the security posture of vendors and third parties. The platform offers several key capabilities: 1. Risk DNA - A contextual risk rating system that adapts to each unique third-party relationship, helping organizations prioritize security efforts based on business impact. 2. External Attack Surface Management - Continuous monitoring of vendors' digital footprints to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and potential security gaps. 3. Automated Questionnaires - Tools to streamline security assessments with templates, auto-fill capabilities, and validation features. 4. Supply Chain Visibility - Detection and mapping of third to nth-party connections to uncover hidden risks across the extended supply chain. 5. Remediation Management - Creation of prioritized action plans for vendors to address security gaps, with tracking capabilities to monitor progress. 6. Continuous Monitoring - Real-time alerts about changes in vendors' security postures, vulnerabilities, or breaches. 7. Compliance Checks - Verification of vendor compliance with various regulations and frameworks. 8. Reporting and Dashboards - Visualization tools to present third-party risk data to stakeholders. The platform is designed to help organizations manage third-party cyber risks throughout the vendor lifecycle, from onboarding to ongoing monitoring, while reducing the likelihood of supply chain breaches.

XRATOR Logo
XRATOR

XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
ZeroFox EASM Logo
ZeroFox EASM

A solution that discovers, analyzes, and helps remediate vulnerabilities across an organization's external digital attack surface by identifying and monitoring internet-facing assets.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Kaduu Darknetsearch Logo
Kaduu Darknetsearch

A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
appNovi Logo
appNovi

A platform that maps enterprise attack surfaces by consolidating asset inventory, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on exposure, and providing contextual visualization of security risks.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
BeVigil Enterprise Logo
BeVigil Enterprise

An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Strobes ASPM Logo
Strobes ASPM

A threat exposure management platform that unifies security operations by discovering assets, prioritizing vulnerabilities based on risk, and providing guided remediation across an organization's attack surface.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
DeTCT Logo
DeTCT

DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that monitors attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, data leaks, brand impersonation, and third-party risks to help organizations manage their cyber risk posture.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
StrikeOne Logo
StrikeOne

StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management

