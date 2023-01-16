Retraced 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Retraced Audit Log Retraced is the easiest way to integrate a compliant audit log into your application. It provides a searchable, exportable record of read/write events. Client libraries are available for Go and Javascript. Documentation Please head to https://boxyhq.com/docs/retraced/overview for detailed documentation on how to get started with Retraced. Step by step tutorial video Running with docker-compose docker-compose up -d or npm run dev Note: ADMIN_ROOT_TOKEN has been set to dev so you can test the setup locally. Please remember to change this (and other relevant sensitive env vars/secrets) in production. Run an example to see how Retraced works Git checkout the Logs Viewer repo and run npm i followed by npm run dev to start an example which uses Retraced to show you some auto generated events. Refresh the UI a few times for the auto-generated audit logs to kick in. You can also ingest a few custom logs using the following curl command:- curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token=dev" -d '{ "action": "some.record.created", "teamId": "boxyhq", "group": { "id": "dev", "name": "dev" }, "crud": "c", "created": "2023-01-16T15:48:44.573Z",