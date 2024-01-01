Securden Unified PAM 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Securden Unified Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a comprehensive solution that helps organizations discover, manage, and secure privileged accounts and access across their IT infrastructure. The tool allows users to centrally control, audit, and monitor all privileged activity, reducing the risks associated with privileged access. Securden Unified PAM can be deployed on-premises or hosted on private cloud instances, providing flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.