A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
Securden Unified Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a comprehensive solution that helps organizations discover, manage, and secure privileged accounts and access across their IT infrastructure. The tool allows users to centrally control, audit, and monitor all privileged activity, reducing the risks associated with privileged access. Securden Unified PAM can be deployed on-premises or hosted on private cloud instances, providing flexibility and scalability to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors
A blog post explaining the concept of Active Directory Trusts and their enumeration and exploitation
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.