Concentric Semantic Intelligence is a Data Security Governance Platform that provides autonomous data discovery, classification, risk monitoring, and remediation capabilities. The platform uses AI to automatically locate, classify, and protect sensitive information across on-premises and cloud environments. It focuses on identifying data risks and implementing appropriate security measures without requiring manual configuration. Key functionalities include: 1. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) - Identifies and remediates data risks across entire environments 2. Data Detection and Response - Autonomous detection and mitigation of data security threats 3. Data Access Governance - Enforces appropriate access controls to meet compliance requirements 4. Data Classification - Accurately identifies and categorizes sensitive business data 5. Identity-Aware Data Security - Manages access permissions and detects risky sharing patterns 6. Behavioral Analytics - Monitors for abnormal user behavior related to data access The platform specifically helps organizations protect personally identifiable information (PII) such as social security numbers, bank account details, passport numbers, and customer addresses. It integrates with various systems including Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Snowflake, Dropbox, Microsoft SQL Server, and Google Workspace.
ALTERNATIVES
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
Microsoft SEAL is a homomorphic encryption library that allows computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting integer and approximate real number arithmetic.
Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A security solution that monitors, detects, and responds to insider threats by providing visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud to prevent data loss from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.