Concentric Logo

Concentric

0
Commercial
Data Protection
Data Protection
Ai
Cloud Security
Data Security
Classification
Compliance
Security Automation
Privacy
Risk Management
Access Control
Visit Website

Concentric Semantic Intelligence is a Data Security Governance Platform that provides autonomous data discovery, classification, risk monitoring, and remediation capabilities. The platform uses AI to automatically locate, classify, and protect sensitive information across on-premises and cloud environments. It focuses on identifying data risks and implementing appropriate security measures without requiring manual configuration. Key functionalities include: 1. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) - Identifies and remediates data risks across entire environments 2. Data Detection and Response - Autonomous detection and mitigation of data security threats 3. Data Access Governance - Enforces appropriate access controls to meet compliance requirements 4. Data Classification - Accurately identifies and categorizes sensitive business data 5. Identity-Aware Data Security - Manages access permissions and detects risky sharing patterns 6. Behavioral Analytics - Monitors for abnormal user behavior related to data access The platform specifically helps organizations protect personally identifiable information (PII) such as social security numbers, bank account details, passport numbers, and customer addresses. It integrates with various systems including Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Snowflake, Dropbox, Microsoft SQL Server, and Google Workspace.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module Logo
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module

Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.

Free
Data Protection
Nuke My LUKS Logo
Nuke My LUKS

A network-based panic button to overwrite LUKS header and shutdown the computer in emergencies, making data recovery impossible.

Free
Data Protection
GPG Sync Logo
GPG Sync

GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.

Free
Data Protection
RandomLib Logo
RandomLib

A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.

Free
Data Protection
Microsoft SEAL Logo
Microsoft SEAL

Microsoft SEAL is a homomorphic encryption library that allows computations on encrypted data without decryption, supporting integer and approximate real number arithmetic.

Free
Data Protection
ZAMA Logo
ZAMA

Zama's fhEVM Coprocessor is an open-source tool for developing applications using Fully Homomorphic Encryption, enabling privacy-preserving computations in various domains.

Free
Data Protection
WavSteg Logo
WavSteg

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Free
Data Protection
Proofpoint Insider Threat Management Logo
Proofpoint Insider Threat Management

A security solution that monitors, detects, and responds to insider threats by providing visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud to prevent data loss from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders.

Commercial
Data Protection

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Cloud Security