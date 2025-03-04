Concentric 0 Commercial

Concentric Semantic Intelligence is a Data Security Governance Platform that provides autonomous data discovery, classification, risk monitoring, and remediation capabilities. The platform uses AI to automatically locate, classify, and protect sensitive information across on-premises and cloud environments. It focuses on identifying data risks and implementing appropriate security measures without requiring manual configuration. Key functionalities include: 1. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) - Identifies and remediates data risks across entire environments 2. Data Detection and Response - Autonomous detection and mitigation of data security threats 3. Data Access Governance - Enforces appropriate access controls to meet compliance requirements 4. Data Classification - Accurately identifies and categorizes sensitive business data 5. Identity-Aware Data Security - Manages access permissions and detects risky sharing patterns 6. Behavioral Analytics - Monitors for abnormal user behavior related to data access The platform specifically helps organizations protect personally identifiable information (PII) such as social security numbers, bank account details, passport numbers, and customer addresses. It integrates with various systems including Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Snowflake, Dropbox, Microsoft SQL Server, and Google Workspace.