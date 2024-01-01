A-Lign 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

A-LIGN is a cybersecurity compliance and audit firm that offers a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and other compliance certifications. The company provides: 1. Customized audits tailored to specific business operations. 2. A team of experts to guide clients through the compliance process. 3. A technology platform called A-SCEND for streamlined audit management and evidence collection. 4. Integration capabilities with leading GRC tools. 5. The ability to conduct multiple audits simultaneously, allowing for reuse of submissions across different frameworks. 6. Additional cybersecurity services such as penetration testing, ransomware preparedness, and social engineering assessments. A-LIGN aims to deliver efficient and high-quality audit experiences for organizations seeking to demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity and compliance.