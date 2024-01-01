A-LIGN is a cybersecurity compliance and audit firm that offers a range of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and other compliance certifications. The company provides: 1. Customized audits tailored to specific business operations. 2. A team of experts to guide clients through the compliance process. 3. A technology platform called A-SCEND for streamlined audit management and evidence collection. 4. Integration capabilities with leading GRC tools. 5. The ability to conduct multiple audits simultaneously, allowing for reuse of submissions across different frameworks. 6. Additional cybersecurity services such as penetration testing, ransomware preparedness, and social engineering assessments. A-LIGN aims to deliver efficient and high-quality audit experiences for organizations seeking to demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity and compliance.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
SAP GRC and cybersecurity solutions provide integrated capabilities for managing enterprise risk, compliance, international trade, cybersecurity, and identity and access governance, leveraging predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.