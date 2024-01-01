git-all-secrets

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
A tool to capture all the git secrets by leveraging multiple open source git searching tools. This tool helps in finding and listing all the secrets stored in various places like environment variables, files, and more. It uses various tools like Git Secrets, GitLeaks, and GitGuardian to find and list all the secrets. This tool is very useful for security audits and compliance checks.
A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API.