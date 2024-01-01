cloudwatch

7 tools and resources

python-builtwith Logo

python-builtwith

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
Watchmen Logo

Watchmen

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline Logo

Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
AWS CloudTrail Logo

AWS CloudTrail

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
aws-logsearch Logo

aws-logsearch

Search AWS CloudWatch logs on the command line with aws-sdk-for-go.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloudwatchcommand-line-toollog-analysis
GDPatrol Logo

GDPatrol

A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.

Security Operations
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitycloudwatchlambda
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool Logo

Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam