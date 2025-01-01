Explore 1 curated tools and resources
An integrated application security platform that combines software composition analysis, container scanning, and runtime security monitoring to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual usage and risk.
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.