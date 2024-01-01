Swift Security 0 Commercial

Swift Security is an AI security platform designed to protect organizations using generative AI and large language models (LLMs). The platform provides: - Monitoring and control of shadow AI usage across organizations - Protection against data exposure in public and private LLMs - Security controls for code assistants and AI-powered development tools - Management of access to private LLMs - Detection and blocking of risky browser extensions - Implementation of guardrails for custom LLM applications - Data classification and threat detection for AI interactions - Compliance monitoring for various international standards The solution integrates with existing enterprise architecture and offers visibility into how organizations utilize generative AI across different platforms and applications.