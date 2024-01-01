Swift Security is an AI security platform designed to protect organizations using generative AI and large language models (LLMs). The platform provides: - Monitoring and control of shadow AI usage across organizations - Protection against data exposure in public and private LLMs - Security controls for code assistants and AI-powered development tools - Management of access to private LLMs - Detection and blocking of risky browser extensions - Implementation of guardrails for custom LLM applications - Data classification and threat detection for AI interactions - Compliance monitoring for various international standards The solution integrates with existing enterprise architecture and offers visibility into how organizations utilize generative AI across different platforms and applications.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
Apex AI Security Platform provides security, management, and visibility for enterprise use of generative AI technologies.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.