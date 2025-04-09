ProcessBolt Vendor Risk Management

ProcessBolt is a vendor risk management platform designed to help organizations secure their supply chain by automating the assessment, monitoring, and verification of third-party vendors. The platform combines several key components: 1. Automated Risk Assessments - Streamlines the collection of vendor security assessments with customizable templates covering major regulatory frameworks including NIST, SIG, ISO, HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, CMMC, SOX, and DORA. 2. ThreatScape - An attack surface management and security rating solution that continuously monitors vendors' security postures and provides real-time alerts about potential vulnerabilities. 3. DocAI - A document intelligence tool that uses AI to analyze vendor policy documents and extract relevant security information, helping to verify vendor attestations. 4. Share Center - Provides secure, time-bound document sharing capabilities for enterprise use. The platform correlates data from multiple sources (assessments, attack surface monitoring, and policy documents) to verify vendor security claims and ensure compliance. It's designed to be managed by a single employee through automation and workflow tools, reducing the resource burden of vendor risk management. ProcessBolt supports customizable workflows for various compliance frameworks and offers industry-specific solutions for sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, legal, retail, public sector, and technology.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
A compliance management platform that simplifies CMMC Level 1 certification for defense contractors through guided workflows, policy templates, and evidence management tools.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
ISO2HANDLE is a powerful software that provides a total solution for Q&R professionals, trusted by over 50,000 users and 750+ organizations worldwide.
ServiceNow Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is an integrated suite of products that enables organizations to build operational resilience, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance across the enterprise through a unified platform, data model, AI-powered insights, and automated workflows.
A cloud-based risk management platform that enables healthcare organizations to assess, manage, and share cybersecurity and third-party risk data across a collaborative network of providers and vendors.
PINNED
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
PTJunior
An AI-powered penetration testing platform that autonomously discovers, exploits, and documents vulnerabilities while generating NIST-compliant reports.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.