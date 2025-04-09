ProcessBolt Vendor Risk Management 0 Commercial

ProcessBolt is a vendor risk management platform designed to help organizations secure their supply chain by automating the assessment, monitoring, and verification of third-party vendors. The platform combines several key components: 1. Automated Risk Assessments - Streamlines the collection of vendor security assessments with customizable templates covering major regulatory frameworks including NIST, SIG, ISO, HIPAA, CCPA, GDPR, CMMC, SOX, and DORA. 2. ThreatScape - An attack surface management and security rating solution that continuously monitors vendors' security postures and provides real-time alerts about potential vulnerabilities. 3. DocAI - A document intelligence tool that uses AI to analyze vendor policy documents and extract relevant security information, helping to verify vendor attestations. 4. Share Center - Provides secure, time-bound document sharing capabilities for enterprise use. The platform correlates data from multiple sources (assessments, attack surface monitoring, and policy documents) to verify vendor security claims and ensure compliance. It's designed to be managed by a single employee through automation and workflow tools, reducing the resource burden of vendor risk management. ProcessBolt supports customizable workflows for various compliance frameworks and offers industry-specific solutions for sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, legal, retail, public sector, and technology.