A tool to dump a Git repository from a website
SteelCon 2018 featured talks on various cybersecurity topics including COM And The PowerThIEf, EternalBlue exploit analysis, GDPR for hackers, social engineering basics, and more, presented by industry experts.
A tool to dump a Git repository from a website
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
A CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com, emphasizing simplicity and lightweight features.
A Bash completion script for Android command-line tools
A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.
Framework for creating jeopardy CTF challenges with configurable structure and efficient integration.