Data Theorem API Secure

Data Theorem API Secure is an application security platform that integrates multiple security testing methodologies to protect APIs and modern applications throughout their development lifecycle. The platform implements several key security functions: - Automated API discovery and inventory tracking across cloud environments and applications - Combined security testing approach utilizing SAST, DAST, IAST, and SCA methodologies - Continuous monitoring of application assets including mobile apps, web applications, and cloud services - Software supply chain security assessment for third-party components and APIs - SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) creation and management capabilities - Integration with DevSecOps workflows and CI/CD pipelines The system performs automated security assessments by: - Scanning code repositories for potential vulnerabilities - Analyzing API endpoints for security issues - Monitoring runtime environments for threats - Evaluating third-party dependencies and components - Tracking compliance requirements and maintaining audit records The platform maintains continuous visibility over application security posture through automated discovery processes and regular security assessments, enabling organizations to identify and address security issues across their application infrastructure.