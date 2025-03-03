Data Theorem API Secure is an application security platform that integrates multiple security testing methodologies to protect APIs and modern applications throughout their development lifecycle. The platform implements several key security functions: - Automated API discovery and inventory tracking across cloud environments and applications - Combined security testing approach utilizing SAST, DAST, IAST, and SCA methodologies - Continuous monitoring of application assets including mobile apps, web applications, and cloud services - Software supply chain security assessment for third-party components and APIs - SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) creation and management capabilities - Integration with DevSecOps workflows and CI/CD pipelines The system performs automated security assessments by: - Scanning code repositories for potential vulnerabilities - Analyzing API endpoints for security issues - Monitoring runtime environments for threats - Evaluating third-party dependencies and components - Tracking compliance requirements and maintaining audit records The platform maintains continuous visibility over application security posture through automated discovery processes and regular security assessments, enabling organizations to identify and address security issues across their application infrastructure.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.
An enterprise API security platform that combines API discovery, protection, testing, and monitoring capabilities with contextual analysis for comprehensive API ecosystem security.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.