Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior.
Watchmen provides the framework to centralise the lambda functions used by AWS config rules into a single AWS account for easy management and automation. It comprises Lambda functions in Python for compliance checks, CloudWatch for monitoring, ElasticSearch for log ingestion, and additional lambda for reporting.
A super-simple, modern framework for organizing and automating cybersecurity tasks.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.