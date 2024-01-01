Watchmen Logo

Watchmen

Watchmen provides the framework to centralise the lambda functions used by AWS config rules into a single AWS account for easy management and automation. It comprises Lambda functions in Python for compliance checks, CloudWatch for monitoring, ElasticSearch for log ingestion, and additional lambda for reporting.

awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

