PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud. Security and compliance policies are implemented as code, and all resources discovered are evaluated against these policies for policy conformance. The auto-fix framework allows automatic response to policy violations, and the platform offers powerful visualization features for compliance analysis and remediation. PacBot's plugin-based data ingestion architecture enables data ingestion from various sources, including Qualys, Bitbucket, TrendMicro, Tripwire, Venafi, Redhat, Spacewalk, Active Directory, and custom-built solutions.