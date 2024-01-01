Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud. Security and compliance policies are implemented as code, and all resources discovered are evaluated against these policies for policy conformance. The auto-fix framework allows automatic response to policy violations, and the platform offers powerful visualization features for compliance analysis and remediation. PacBot's plugin-based data ingestion architecture enables data ingestion from various sources, including Qualys, Bitbucket, TrendMicro, Tripwire, Venafi, Redhat, Spacewalk, Active Directory, and custom-built solutions.
Shuffle Automation provides an open-source platform for security orchestration, automation, and response.
A Serverless Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Framework for AWS GuardDuty with various supported actions.
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.