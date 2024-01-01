A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
The Nessus Professional tool by Tenable is an advanced vulnerability assessment tool that enables users to gain visibility across their attack surface, focus efforts to prevent likely attacks, and accurately communicate cyber risk to support optimal business performance.
Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
A tool to find and search for registered CVEs, creating a local CVE database for offline use.