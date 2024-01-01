Eramba 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A community driven GRC solution that doesn't break the bank. Trusted by a community of thousands for over a decade, eramba is simple, affordable, open software for Governance, Risk, and Compliance. Built by a small team, used by a community of thousands. The real fuel that keeps eramba running and improving is its global community of users that leverage our simple and open code, documentation, forum, release planning and business model. Our open and free, well proven GRC software has helped a huge number of organizations around the world to certify Standards, build Risk frameworks, trace Incidents, manage Projects, Etc. For free, without users or data limitations. Without ties.