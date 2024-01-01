Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
A community driven GRC solution that doesn't break the bank. Trusted by a community of thousands for over a decade, eramba is simple, affordable, open software for Governance, Risk, and Compliance. Built by a small team, used by a community of thousands. The real fuel that keeps eramba running and improving is its global community of users that leverage our simple and open code, documentation, forum, release planning and business model. Our open and free, well proven GRC software has helped a huge number of organizations around the world to certify Standards, build Risk frameworks, trace Incidents, manage Projects, Etc. For free, without users or data limitations. Without ties.
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Lockdown Enterprise is a subscription service for Ansible Lockdown to automate security benchmark compliance.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.