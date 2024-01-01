Compliance Scorecard – Governance as a Service 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Compliance Scorecard is a governance as a service (GaaS) platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to help them integrate compliance into their daily operations, rather than treating it as a mere response to audits or events. The platform offers tailored insights and solutions that simplify the entire compliance process, from governance management to risk assessments and asset governance, enabling MSPs to meet the constantly evolving compliance standards with ease. The tool streamlines the complex tasks of policy drafting, implementation, and end-user adoption, making the process straightforward and efficient. By consolidating all compliance-related activities into a single platform, Compliance Scorecard minimizes the chances of errors or oversights. MSPs can have confidence that their policies are properly Aligned, Authorized, Adopted, and Assessed, ensuring a robust and reliable compliance framework.