Kiteworks 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Kiteworks is a Private Content Network platform designed to secure sensitive content communications between organizations and third parties. The platform unifies multiple communication channels including secure email, file sharing, managed file transfer, web forms, SFTP, and APIs into a single system with centralized tracking, control, and security. The platform implements content-defined zero trust principles with features such as least-privilege access, policy management, double encryption, and AI-enabled anomaly detection. It integrates with existing security investments including MFA, antivirus, DLP, ATP, CDR, SIEM, and SOAR deployments. Kiteworks focuses on regulatory compliance across multiple frameworks including CMMC 2.0, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The platform is FedRAMP Authorized and SOC 2 compliant, making it suitable for organizations in highly regulated industries such as government, healthcare, financial services, and legal sectors. Key capabilities include: - Email Protection Gateway that automates email protection with end-to-end encryption - Secure file sharing with granular access controls and permissions - Automated large-scale file transfer operations - Customizable secure web forms for data collection - Digital Rights Management (DRM) for content protection - Secure AI Data Gateway to protect sensitive data used in AI systems - Unified audit logs for compliance reporting and security monitoring - API integrations for automating sensitive content workflows The platform addresses data security governance challenges by consolidating logs and providing unified visibility into sensitive content communications, helping organizations manage compliance risks while improving operational efficiency.