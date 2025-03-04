Kiteworks is a Private Content Network platform designed to secure sensitive content communications between organizations and third parties. The platform unifies multiple communication channels including secure email, file sharing, managed file transfer, web forms, SFTP, and APIs into a single system with centralized tracking, control, and security. The platform implements content-defined zero trust principles with features such as least-privilege access, policy management, double encryption, and AI-enabled anomaly detection. It integrates with existing security investments including MFA, antivirus, DLP, ATP, CDR, SIEM, and SOAR deployments. Kiteworks focuses on regulatory compliance across multiple frameworks including CMMC 2.0, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. The platform is FedRAMP Authorized and SOC 2 compliant, making it suitable for organizations in highly regulated industries such as government, healthcare, financial services, and legal sectors. Key capabilities include: - Email Protection Gateway that automates email protection with end-to-end encryption - Secure file sharing with granular access controls and permissions - Automated large-scale file transfer operations - Customizable secure web forms for data collection - Digital Rights Management (DRM) for content protection - Secure AI Data Gateway to protect sensitive data used in AI systems - Unified audit logs for compliance reporting and security monitoring - API integrations for automating sensitive content workflows The platform addresses data security governance challenges by consolidating logs and providing unified visibility into sensitive content communications, helping organizations manage compliance risks while improving operational efficiency.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.
A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.