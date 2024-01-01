Akamai Identity Cloud 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Akamai Identity Cloud is a SaaS-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution designed for high-volume consumer brands. It offers customizable user experiences for registration and authentication, integrates with existing tech tools and third-party apps, and provides security measures such as client reputation assessment and strong data encryption. The platform enables management of user accounts, security, and analytics through webhooks, reports, logs, and dashboards. It supports compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA by allowing users to control their personal information and providing tools for data collection, storage, and updates using industry-standard authentication protocols. The solution is scalable, capable of handling millions of identities worldwide, and offers features like single sign-on (SSO), various authentication methods, and integration with data analytics for real-time customer activity insights.