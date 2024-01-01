Akamai Identity Cloud Logo

Akamai Identity Cloud

0.0

Report Issue

Visit Website Promote

Akamai Identity Cloud is a SaaS-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution designed for high-volume consumer brands. It offers customizable user experiences for registration and authentication, integrates with existing tech tools and third-party apps, and provides security measures such as client reputation assessment and strong data encryption. The platform enables management of user accounts, security, and analytics through webhooks, reports, logs, and dashboards. It supports compliance with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA by allowing users to control their personal information and providing tools for data collection, storage, and updates using industry-standard authentication protocols. The solution is scalable, capable of handling millions of identities worldwide, and offers features like single sign-on (SSO), various authentication methods, and integration with data analytics for real-time customer activity insights.

IAM and Credential Management
Commercial
cloud-securityidentity-and-access-managementauthenticationcompliancedata-protectionprivacy

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques Logo
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques
0.0

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM and Credential Management
Free
penetration-testingsecurityvulnerability-assessmentwindowsprivilege-escalation
iam-policies-cli Logo
iam-policies-cli
0.0

CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors

IAM and Credential Management
Free
awscliaws-iam
IAMSpy Logo
IAMSpy
0.0

A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.

IAM and Credential Management
Free
awsiamsecurity-auditaws-iam
AWS Certificate Manager Logo
AWS Certificate Manager
0.0

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

IAM and Credential Management
Free
awsssltls
Teller Logo
Teller
0.0

Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM and Credential Management
Free
cloud-securityconfiguration-managementdevopssecurity-automationsecret-management
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) Logo
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)
0.0

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

IAM and Credential Management
Free
compliancesecurityprivileged-access-managementpamauditaccess-management