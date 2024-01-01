AWS Auto Remediate 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Auto Remediate function is triggered via an SQS Queue auto-remediate-config-compliance. The SQS Queue is populated with a compliance payload from AWS Config via a CloudWatch Event auto-remediate-config-compliance. The purpose of the CloudWatch Event is to filter out all non-compliance related messages that AWS Config generates. Once the Lambda function has been triggered it will attempt to remediate the security concern. If the remediation was unsuccessful, the event payload will be sent to the dead letter queue (DQL) SQS Queue auto-remediate-dlq. Each time a payload is sent to the DLQ, an attribute try_count is incremented to the SQS message. Once that count exceeds RETRYCOUNT variable attached to the Lambda Function, the message will no longer be sent to the DLQ. If no remediation exists for the incoming AWS Config event, the AWS Config payload will be sent to an SNS Topic.