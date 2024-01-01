AWS Auto Remediate

Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.
The Auto Remediate function is triggered via an SQS Queue auto-remediate-config-compliance. The SQS Queue is populated with a compliance payload from AWS Config via a CloudWatch Event auto-remediate-config-compliance. The purpose of the CloudWatch Event is to filter out all non-compliance related messages that AWS Config generates. Once the Lambda function has been triggered it will attempt to remediate the security concern. If the remediation was unsuccessful, the event payload will be sent to the dead letter queue (DQL) SQS Queue auto-remediate-dlq. Each time a payload is sent to the DLQ, an attribute try_count is incremented to the SQS message. Once that count exceeds RETRYCOUNT variable attached to the Lambda Function, the message will no longer be sent to the DLQ. If no remediation exists for the incoming AWS Config event, the AWS Config payload will be sent to an SNS Topic.
Repository of templates for Ayehu's workflows with the ability to design, execute, and automate IT and business processes.
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
A Sysmon configuration repository for customizing Microsoft Sysinternals Sysmon configurations with modular setup.
A framework for improving detection strategies and alert efficacy.
An open-source SOAR tool for automating threat and incident response workflows using CACAO security playbooks.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.