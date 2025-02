Securiti 0 Commercial

Securiti's Data Command Center is a platform designed to manage data and AI security across hybrid multicloud environments. The platform utilizes a knowledge graph architecture to provide contextual information about data and AI objects. Key functionalities include: - Enterprise AI copilot implementation with rule-awareness - Data vectorization and ingestion for AI applications - Data curation and sanitization for model training - Context-aware LLM firewalls for AI interaction protection - Unstructured data governance - Integration capabilities across hybrid cloud and SaaS environments The solution focuses on combining data security, privacy, governance, and compliance into a unified framework for managing organizational data assets.