Zania is an AI-powered security and compliance platform that automates various security and compliance tasks using autonomous AI agents. The platform includes: 1. A Security Agent that responds to security inquiries, automates SDL (Security Development Lifecycle), conducts design reviews, and suggests remediations. 2. A Compliance Agent that automatically populates vendor security questionnaires and performs automated vendor security assessments. 3. A Privacy Agent that provides real-time answers to privacy-related questions and ensures compliance with data privacy regulations. Zania integrates with existing security and compliance tools, operates as a browser assistant or within Slack, and offers API access. The platform aims to streamline manual processes, provide contextual understanding of an organization's security protocols, and maintain a transparent decision trail.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
XBOW is an AI-driven tool that autonomously discovers and exploits web application vulnerabilities, aiming to match the capabilities of experienced human pentesters.