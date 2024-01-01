Zania 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Zania is an AI-powered security and compliance platform that automates various security and compliance tasks using autonomous AI agents. The platform includes: 1. A Security Agent that responds to security inquiries, automates SDL (Security Development Lifecycle), conducts design reviews, and suggests remediations. 2. A Compliance Agent that automatically populates vendor security questionnaires and performs automated vendor security assessments. 3. A Privacy Agent that provides real-time answers to privacy-related questions and ensures compliance with data privacy regulations. Zania integrates with existing security and compliance tools, operates as a browser assistant or within Slack, and offers API access. The platform aims to streamline manual processes, provide contextual understanding of an organization's security protocols, and maintain a transparent decision trail.