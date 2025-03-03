Deepfactor Application Security Platform Logo

Commercial
Application Security
application-security
container-security
runtime-security
vulnerability-management
sbom
security-scanning
compliance
devsecops
sca
vulnerability-analysis
Deepfactor is an application security platform that integrates multiple security analysis capabilities: The platform combines software composition analysis (SCA), container scanning, and runtime security monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and security issues in applications. Key functionalities include: - Generation of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for tracking software components - Scanning of open-source dependencies and containers for vulnerabilities and license compliance - Runtime analysis that correlates static scan findings with actual application behavior - Container runtime security monitoring for detecting insecure file, network, and memory operations - Compliance validation for frameworks like SOC2 Type 2 - CI/CD integration for security testing during the build process The solution focuses on prioritizing vulnerabilities based on: - Runtime usage patterns - Code reachability analysis - Deployment context evaluation - Exploit maturity assessment The platform aims to reduce false positives in security findings by correlating static analysis with runtime behavior data.

Webshell-Sniper Logo
Webshell-Sniper

A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.

Free
Application Security
Androguard module for Yara Logo
Androguard module for Yara

Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.

Free
Application Security
Stack Honeypot Logo
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Free
Application Security
StaCoAn Logo
StaCoAn

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Hackazon Logo
Hackazon

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Free
Application Security
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS) Logo
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Free
Application Security
Akamai API Security Logo
Akamai API Security

API Security is a comprehensive solution that provides continuous discovery, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, compliance monitoring, dynamic testing, and remediation capabilities to protect APIs against various threats and vulnerabilities.

Commercial
Application Security
Websecurify Logo
Websecurify

Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.

Free
Application Security

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security