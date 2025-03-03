Deepfactor Application Security Platform

Deepfactor is an application security platform that integrates multiple security analysis capabilities: The platform combines software composition analysis (SCA), container scanning, and runtime security monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and security issues in applications. Key functionalities include: - Generation of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for tracking software components - Scanning of open-source dependencies and containers for vulnerabilities and license compliance - Runtime analysis that correlates static scan findings with actual application behavior - Container runtime security monitoring for detecting insecure file, network, and memory operations - Compliance validation for frameworks like SOC2 Type 2 - CI/CD integration for security testing during the build process The solution focuses on prioritizing vulnerabilities based on: - Runtime usage patterns - Code reachability analysis - Deployment context evaluation - Exploit maturity assessment The platform aims to reduce false positives in security findings by correlating static analysis with runtime behavior data.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
API Security is a comprehensive solution that provides continuous discovery, vulnerability assessment, threat detection, compliance monitoring, dynamic testing, and remediation capabilities to protect APIs against various threats and vulnerabilities.
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.