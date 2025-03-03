Deepfactor Application Security Platform 0 Commercial

Deepfactor is an application security platform that integrates multiple security analysis capabilities: The platform combines software composition analysis (SCA), container scanning, and runtime security monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and security issues in applications. Key functionalities include: - Generation of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for tracking software components - Scanning of open-source dependencies and containers for vulnerabilities and license compliance - Runtime analysis that correlates static scan findings with actual application behavior - Container runtime security monitoring for detecting insecure file, network, and memory operations - Compliance validation for frameworks like SOC2 Type 2 - CI/CD integration for security testing during the build process The solution focuses on prioritizing vulnerabilities based on: - Runtime usage patterns - Code reachability analysis - Deployment context evaluation - Exploit maturity assessment The platform aims to reduce false positives in security findings by correlating static analysis with runtime behavior data.