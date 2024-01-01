Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance Logo

Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security solution designed to protect websites from client-side threats and assist with PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. The tool analyzes script behavior in real-time, providing visibility into potential cyberthreats and vulnerabilities within all scripts running on a website. It offers a dashboard for monitoring script activity and delivers actionable alerts to mitigate harmful script behavior. Key features include: 1. Real-time monitoring and assessment of script activity 2. Machine learning techniques to analyze the risk of unauthorized actions 3. Alerts with detailed mitigation information for active threats or attacks 4. One-click restriction of malicious scripts from accessing sensitive data 5. Streamlined workflows for PCI DSS v4.0 script security requirements 6. Flexible deployment options at the edge or from origin 7. Vulnerability-focused policy that analyzes URLs for Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) 8. Reporting capabilities with dashboards and detailed incident reports The solution is particularly useful for addressing web skimming and Magecart attacks, providing client-side visibility, and helping organizations comply with PCI DSS v4.0 requirements related to script security.

