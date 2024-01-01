Fleet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Open-source platform for IT and security teams with thousands of computers. Designed for APIs, GitOps, webhooks, YAML, and humans. Organizations like Fastly and Gusto use Fleet for vulnerability reporting, detection engineering, device management (MDM), device health monitoring, posture-based access control, managing unused software licenses, and more. Fleet includes out-of-the box support for all CIS benchmarks for macOS and Windows, as well as many simpler queries. It supports platforms like Linux, macOS, Windows, Chromebooks, AWS, GCP, Azure, data centers, containers, Linux-based IoT devices, and is lightweight and modular allowing flexibility in feature usage.