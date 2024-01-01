A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
AWS CloudTrail is a service that enables you to track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments. With CloudTrail Lake, you can ingest activity events from AWS and sources outside AWS, including other cloud providers, to aggregate and consolidate multisource events.
A Command Line Map-Reduce tool for analyzing cowrie log files over time and creating visualizations and statistics.
GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.
HonnyPotter is a WordPress plugin that logs all failed login attempts, with a caution to use it at your own risk.
Open source security data lake for AWS with real-time log normalization and Detection-as-Code capabilities.
Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.