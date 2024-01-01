AWS CloudTrail Logo

AWS CloudTrail is a service that enables you to track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments. With CloudTrail Lake, you can ingest activity events from AWS and sources outside AWS, including other cloud providers, to aggregate and consolidate multisource events.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit

