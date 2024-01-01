Wald.ai is an AI security platform that provides enterprise users with access to multiple AI assistants while ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance. The platform offers: Sensitive data detection and protection: - Identifies and safeguards personally identifiable information (PII) and trade secrets - Implements intelligent data substitutions to prevent data leakage - Anonymizes personal and enterprise identities Regulatory compliance features: - Enables encryption using customer-managed keys - Allows customizable data retention policies - Supports compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and GDPR Enterprise management capabilities: - User and policy management - Analytics dashboards - Comprehensive audit logs Access to multiple AI models: - Includes popular models like ChatGPT, Gemini 1.5, and Claude Sonnet - Supports various AI-assisted tasks such as querying, code generation, and document processing The platform aims to address concerns about generative AI compliance and data security in enterprise environments.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.