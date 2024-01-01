Wald 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Wald.ai is an AI security platform that provides enterprise users with access to multiple AI assistants while ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance. The platform offers: Sensitive data detection and protection: - Identifies and safeguards personally identifiable information (PII) and trade secrets - Implements intelligent data substitutions to prevent data leakage - Anonymizes personal and enterprise identities Regulatory compliance features: - Enables encryption using customer-managed keys - Allows customizable data retention policies - Supports compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and GDPR Enterprise management capabilities: - User and policy management - Analytics dashboards - Comprehensive audit logs Access to multiple AI models: - Includes popular models like ChatGPT, Gemini 1.5, and Claude Sonnet - Supports various AI-assisted tasks such as querying, code generation, and document processing The platform aims to address concerns about generative AI compliance and data security in enterprise environments.