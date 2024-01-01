Wald Logo

Wald.ai is an AI security platform that provides enterprise users with access to multiple AI assistants while ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance. The platform offers: Sensitive data detection and protection: - Identifies and safeguards personally identifiable information (PII) and trade secrets - Implements intelligent data substitutions to prevent data leakage - Anonymizes personal and enterprise identities Regulatory compliance features: - Enables encryption using customer-managed keys - Allows customizable data retention policies - Supports compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and GDPR Enterprise management capabilities: - User and policy management - Analytics dashboards - Comprehensive audit logs Access to multiple AI models: - Includes popular models like ChatGPT, Gemini 1.5, and Claude Sonnet - Supports various AI-assisted tasks such as querying, code generation, and document processing The platform aims to address concerns about generative AI compliance and data security in enterprise environments.

