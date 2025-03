Pathlock 0 Commercial

Pathlock is an identity security platform that provides compliance-centric identity governance and access management for enterprise applications. The platform offers fine-grained governance across more than 100 enterprise applications and ERPs, with particular focus on business-critical systems like SAP, Oracle, Workday, and Microsoft Dynamics. Key capabilities include: 1. Application Access Governance: - Access Risk Analysis: Automated Segregation of Duties (SoD) and sensitive access risk analysis with customizable rulesets - Compliant Provisioning: Pre-validation of user permissions before granting access with automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver processes - Access Certifications: Contextual user access reviews with audit trails - Elevated Access Management: Privileged access management with session monitoring - Role Management: Visual role building and optimization with cross-application capabilities 2. Continuous Controls Monitoring: - Risk Quantification and Transaction Monitoring - Configuration Change Monitoring - Business and Manual Process Control Management 3. Cybersecurity Application Controls: - Dynamic Data Masking - Vulnerability and Code Scanning - Threat Detection - Transport Control - Session Logging and Data Loss Prevention Pathlock integrates with identity management solutions, workflow management tools, and business applications to provide comprehensive identity governance that addresses regulatory compliance requirements like SOX, GDPR, and other financial and data security regulations.