SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance is a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) solution designed to simplify access governance in complex hybrid environments. The platform provides comprehensive access compliance management capabilities through continuous access analysis and real-time insights. It leverages configurable, predefined access policies and rules to maintain security standards while allowing dynamic updates as business needs change. Key functionality includes: - Access compliance management with continuous monitoring and analysis - Intelligent optimization of user access assignments using dashboard-driven interfaces and analytics - Extended control and risk management for both on-premise and cloud systems - Segregation of duties (SoD) risk remediation and mitigation monitoring - Preconfigured audit reporting to simplify compliance management - Unified view of access profiles across hybrid environments The solution is designed to help organizations minimize access risks, improve user productivity through streamlined security procedures, and adapt to changing business needs with automated, maintenance-free updates. It provides governance capabilities that help organizations prevent mistakes, misuse, and potential financial loss related to inappropriate access. SAP Cloud Identity Access Governance is deployed in the cloud with a subscription-based pricing model based on blocks of 1,000 resources, where a resource is any authorized individual or physical asset being managed through the service.
