A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
Lockdown Enterprise is an enterprise support subscription for Ansible Lockdown, a tool used to achieve recognized security benchmark compliance for CIS (Center for Internet Security) or STIG (Secure Technical Implementation Guides). It provides prioritized support, pre-release builds, and early access to new features and updates, recommended by Mitre for meeting regulatory compliance requirements like PCI, HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, and FedRAMP.
A GaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes for MSPs, ensuring their policies are properly aligned, authorized, adopted, and assessed.
A tool for achieving and proving compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC cybersecurity requirements
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.