Lockdown Enterprise is an enterprise support subscription for Ansible Lockdown, a tool used to achieve recognized security benchmark compliance for CIS (Center for Internet Security) or STIG (Secure Technical Implementation Guides). It provides prioritized support, pre-release builds, and early access to new features and updates, recommended by Mitre for meeting regulatory compliance requirements like PCI, HIPAA, NIST, CMMC, and FedRAMP.