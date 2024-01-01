Absolute Control

CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR is an AI-powered endpoint detection and response solution that provides comprehensive protection, visibility, and automated response capabilities.
Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, operational continuity, and secure endpoint and access solutions. The platform is embedded in over 600 million devices and provides always-on endpoint visibility, control, and persistence. It enables businesses to strengthen their IT and compliance posture, neutralize digital disruption, and transform mobile user experiences. The platform offers a range of features, including secure tunneling, resilient zero-trust network access, and insights for network optimization. With Absolute Security, businesses can confidently enable their modern workforce and protect their collaboration, infrastructure, and security technology from firmware to network access. The platform has received positive reviews from customers, who appreciate its ability to provide visibility, improve the remote work experience, and offer better support.
CrowdStrike Falcon is a unified cybersecurity platform providing complete protection through its AI-native XDR platform.
FortiEDR is an automated endpoint security solution that integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric and third-party solutions to reduce MTTR and provide real-time breach detection and response.
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.