Absolute Control 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, operational continuity, and secure endpoint and access solutions. The platform is embedded in over 600 million devices and provides always-on endpoint visibility, control, and persistence. It enables businesses to strengthen their IT and compliance posture, neutralize digital disruption, and transform mobile user experiences. The platform offers a range of features, including secure tunneling, resilient zero-trust network access, and insights for network optimization. With Absolute Security, businesses can confidently enable their modern workforce and protect their collaboration, infrastructure, and security technology from firmware to network access. The platform has received positive reviews from customers, who appreciate its ability to provide visibility, improve the remote work experience, and offer better support.