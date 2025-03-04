Varonis Data Security Platform is a comprehensive data security solution that combines multiple capabilities to protect sensitive data across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The platform offers several integrated components: - Data discovery and classification: Identifies and categorizes sensitive data across the organization's infrastructure - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): Provides visibility into data security risks and automates remediation - Data-centric User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA): Detects anomalous behavior and potential threats targeting data assets - Data access governance: Monitors and manages who has access to sensitive information - Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Prevents unauthorized data exfiltration - Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR): Offers 24/7 monitoring services with security incident response The platform supports various environments including Microsoft 365, Windows file shares, cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), databases, and SaaS applications like Salesforce, Box, and Google Workspace. It helps organizations maintain compliance with regulations such as GDPR, PCI, and HIPAA by providing built-in compliance frameworks. Varonis uses AI capabilities to reduce alert fatigue and automate security processes. The system can automatically identify security weaknesses, reduce the potential blast radius of attacks, and enforce data security policies. It also provides reporting capabilities for security posture assessment and compliance documentation.
