Commercial
Data Protection
Data Security
Cloud Security
Compliance
Data Protection
Data Classification
Monitoring
Access Control
Dlp
Security Automation
Threat Detection
Varonis Data Security Platform is a comprehensive data security solution that combines multiple capabilities to protect sensitive data across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The platform offers several integrated components: - Data discovery and classification: Identifies and categorizes sensitive data across the organization's infrastructure - Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): Provides visibility into data security risks and automates remediation - Data-centric User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA): Detects anomalous behavior and potential threats targeting data assets - Data access governance: Monitors and manages who has access to sensitive information - Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Prevents unauthorized data exfiltration - Managed Data Detection and Response (MDDR): Offers 24/7 monitoring services with security incident response The platform supports various environments including Microsoft 365, Windows file shares, cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), databases, and SaaS applications like Salesforce, Box, and Google Workspace. It helps organizations maintain compliance with regulations such as GDPR, PCI, and HIPAA by providing built-in compliance frameworks. Varonis uses AI capabilities to reduce alert fatigue and automate security processes. The system can automatically identify security weaknesses, reduce the potential blast radius of attacks, and enforce data security policies. It also provides reporting capabilities for security posture assessment and compliance documentation.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Proofpoint Insider Threat Management Logo
Proofpoint Insider Threat Management

A security solution that monitors, detects, and responds to insider threats by providing visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud to prevent data loss from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders.

Commercial
Data Protection
WavSteg Logo
WavSteg

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Free
Data Protection
random_compat Logo
random_compat

A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.

Free
Data Protection
Tenzir Logo
Tenzir

Tenzir is a data pipeline solution for optimizing cloud and data costs, running detections and analytics.

Free
Data Protection
Satori Logo
Satori

A data security platform that provides automated sensitive data discovery, access control, monitoring, and compliance capabilities for organizations managing data across multiple storage platforms.

Commercial
Data Protection
Image Steganography Tool Logo
Image Steganography Tool

Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.

Free
Data Protection
gitGraber Logo
gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Free
Data Protection
rsatool Logo
rsatool

Calculates RSA parameters and generates RSA private keys in DER or PEM format.

Free
Data Protection

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security